Aviation legend Chuck Yeager moved to Grass Valley in 1975. See the Bee’s photos of him

Aviation pioneer and war hero Chuck Yeager, a longtime Grass Valley resident, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, according to news reports. He was 97.
Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager moved to the Grass Valley area, near where his first wife Glennis was born, in 1975 after he retired from the U.S. Air Force.
The World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot became the first person to fly faster than sound in 1947, and was featured in the film “The Right Stuff.”
Bee photos of Yeager during his retirement
December 08, 2020 8:21 AM
