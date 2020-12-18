Del Laine, a ‘trailblazer’ in the South Lake Tahoe community, dies at 90 of natural causes

Del Laine, the first female mayor of South Lake Tahoe, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Brooke Laine

Del Laine, a trailblazer for women in the South Lake Tahoe community, died of natural causes on Friday. She was 90.

Laine, a lifelong resident of the Tahoe area, served as the first female mayor of the city in 1977.

Laine, who was born March 20, 1930, grew up in Oakland, and spent her summers in a cabin in Meyers before deciding to settle permanently in South Lake Tahoe as an adult. As a fan of reading and writing, Laine found work at the Lake Tahoe News, covering the Olympics and other community events.

She soon found work for the city, serving for the South Lake Tahoe City Council from 1976 to 1980 and again from 1984 to 1988. Laine served two terms as mayor during her time on the council.

“She paved the way for women to have a voice in shaping what South Lake Tahoe would become,” said Mayor Tamara Wallace. “Her dedicated service to our community and the legacy she leaves behind will continue to make Tahoe a better place for years to come.”

Brooke Laine, one of Del Laine’s daughters, continued in her mother’s footsteps, serving two terms as mayor of South Lake Tahoe herself.

“She saw the importance of women helping women. She always allowed them to stand on her shoulders and she never asked to stand on anyone else’s,” Brooke Laine said.

Laine was also involved in community organizations, founding the Soroptimist Legislative Workshop and running the Soroptimist International chapter in the city. She also worked with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Urban Design Committee, Tahoe Basin Transportation Authority, Tahoe Regional Transportation District,advisory committee to California Department of Transportation, Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Happy Homestead Cemetery board, Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation, South Tahoe Women’s Center and National Women’s Political Caucus.

Through her early work at Lake Tahoe Children’s Theatre in South Lake Tahoe, which she founded, she met her husband, Ed Laine.

Her interest in supporting the art scene in the community was always central to her work. Laine also led the redevelopment of South Lake Tahoe that allowed the city to boom as a tourist attraction.

“A life of public service is a challenging path and one Del Laine never shied away from,” said South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, “Through her work on City Council and in our community, she stood up for what is right, made tough decisions, and did it all with an eye on a better future for the place we call home.”

Laine is survived by three daughters and a son, along with 10 grandchildren.