Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 24, 2019

DMV raises = Fewer delays, Gov. Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has called for changes to how the Department of Motor Vehicles offices are staffed and for formal recognition of the challenges of working at the DMV.

City union workers rally for more pay

Local union members say some Sacramento city employees don’t make a living wage, and they held a rally Tuesday at City Hall. About 1500 workers make $12.61 an hour, which is 61 cents more than California’s minimum wage.

Horses trained by inmates up for adoption

Nine horses that are part of an innovative inmate rehab program will be available for adoption and purchase on Saturday at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. All of the horses have been saddle-trained by Sacramento County inmates.

When Eisenhower came through

Dwight D. Eisenhower was part of the military convoy that traveled across the country in 1919. It came right through the Sierra and into Sacramento 100 years ago this summer. The journey led to the federal interstate highway system.

