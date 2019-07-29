Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 29, 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Three victims of Sunday’s Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting have been identified, including a 6-year-old boy. The 19-year-old gunman used an AK-47 style assault rifle he had recently purchased in Nevada.
$45 million aquatic center coming to Sacramento
The Sacramento City Council is set to approve the last $14.4 million in needed funds for a community and aquatics center in North Natomas. It will feature the city’s first 50-meter competition pool.
California wildfire insurance is in crisis
Insurance companies are refusing to cover homes in fire-prone areas, and it’s prompted buyers to cancel purchases and look elsewhere for homes.
UC Davis offers beginner beekeeping classes
You can learn how to be a beekeeping ambassador in August through a two-day class at the Häagen-Dazs Honey Bee Haven in Davis. The class will teach the ins and outs of beekeeping.
