Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 29, 2019

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Three victims of Sunday’s Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting have been identified, including a 6-year-old boy. The 19-year-old gunman used an AK-47 style assault rifle he had recently purchased in Nevada.

$45 million aquatic center coming to Sacramento





The Sacramento City Council is set to approve the last $14.4 million in needed funds for a community and aquatics center in North Natomas. It will feature the city’s first 50-meter competition pool.

California wildfire insurance is in crisis

Insurance companies are refusing to cover homes in fire-prone areas, and it’s prompted buyers to cancel purchases and look elsewhere for homes.

UC Davis offers beginner beekeeping classes

You can learn how to be a beekeeping ambassador in August through a two-day class at the Häagen-Dazs Honey Bee Haven in Davis. The class will teach the ins and outs of beekeeping.

