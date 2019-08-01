Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: Aug. 1, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Nearly 100,000 millennials in the Sacramento area live at home

A review by The Sacramento Bee of census data shows 96,000 millennials in Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado still live at home.

»» Read more here

New law requires water systems to notify Californians about cancer-linked chemicals

Starting next year, California water systems msut tell residents if their water sources contain potentially tox levels of cancer-linked chemicals.

»» Read more here

California’s Teachers’ Association spent $1 million a month to restrict charter schools

The state’s biggest teachers union has spent more than $1 million a month since April to influence lawmakers over charter schools.

»» Read more here

Tahoe man kickstarts ‘vegan fur’ jacket business

A Lake Tahoe local has started an apparel company that sells vegan fur jackets. The creator believes real fur is overpriced, outdated and unnecessary.

»» Read more here

