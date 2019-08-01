Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: Aug. 1, 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.
Nearly 100,000 millennials in the Sacramento area live at home
A review by The Sacramento Bee of census data shows 96,000 millennials in Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado still live at home.
New law requires water systems to notify Californians about cancer-linked chemicals
Starting next year, California water systems msut tell residents if their water sources contain potentially tox levels of cancer-linked chemicals.
California’s Teachers’ Association spent $1 million a month to restrict charter schools
The state’s biggest teachers union has spent more than $1 million a month since April to influence lawmakers over charter schools.
Tahoe man kickstarts ‘vegan fur’ jacket business
A Lake Tahoe local has started an apparel company that sells vegan fur jackets. The creator believes real fur is overpriced, outdated and unnecessary.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Comments