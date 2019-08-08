Nightly Buzz, Aug. 8, 2019: Kids live in cars + Straight Pride rally + convention center renaming

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
100 kids live in cars in Sacramento
The number of people living in their cars in Sacramento County has quadrupled in the last four years. Researchers estimate people were sleeping in at least 340 vehicles throughout the county.
Straight Pride organizers go on defense at City Council meeting
People packed Wednesday’s City Council meeting in Modesto to argue against a “straight pride” rally planned on Aug. 24.
SAFE Credit Union buys naming rights to new venues
SAFE Credit Union signed a $23 million partnership with the city that will put the SAFE name on the downtown convention center and performing arts theater.
More Sacramento residents can afford to buy a median-priced home
After a six-year trend of decreasing affordability, thousands more Sacramento residents can now afford a home. New data shows 44 percent of local households in Sacramento can afford a median-priced Sacramento home.
