Nightly Buzz, Aug. 8, 2019: Kids live in cars + Straight Pride rally + convention center renaming

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

100 kids live in cars in Sacramento

The number of people living in their cars in Sacramento County has quadrupled in the last four years. Researchers estimate people were sleeping in at least 340 vehicles throughout the county.

»» Read more here

Straight Pride organizers go on defense at City Council meeting

People packed Wednesday’s City Council meeting in Modesto to argue against a “straight pride” rally planned on Aug. 24.

»» Read more here

SAFE Credit Union buys naming rights to new venues

SAFE Credit Union signed a $23 million partnership with the city that will put the SAFE name on the downtown convention center and performing arts theater.

»» Read more here

More Sacramento residents can afford to buy a median-priced home

After a six-year trend of decreasing affordability, thousands more Sacramento residents can now afford a home. New data shows 44 percent of local households in Sacramento can afford a median-priced Sacramento home.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”