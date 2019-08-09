Nightly Buzz, Aug. 9, 2019: city restaurant shutdown + gender equity law + immigration detention center

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

County shuts down restaurant for first time in 25 years

The county permanently shut down North Border Tacos on 47th Street in south Sacramento after two years of alleged pest infestations and other offenses.

»» Read more here

Lawsuit targets state’s corporate gender equity law

A California law aimed at creating more gender equity in corporate boardrooms is under fire. Conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit to block the law from going into effect, calling it “brazenly unconstitutional.”

»» Read more here

Yolo County may shutter immigrant youth detention center

Yolo County supervisors appear ready to terminate a decade-old contract with the federal government to house migrant teenagers in a high-security detention center in Woodland.

»» Read more here

Ultrasound machines donated to center serving the poor

The Women’s Health Center run by WellSpace Health in South Sacramento showed off three new, state-of-the-art ultrasound machines, which will help the facility better serve low-income patients. The donated machines cost upward of $100,000.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”