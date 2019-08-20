Nightly Buzz, Aug. 20, 2019: Decades-old murder + Retirement home deaths + Marijuana licenses

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Stockton man arrested on suspicion of girlfriend’s decades-old slaying

Butte County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man believed to be a killer in the nearly three-decade-old murder of Tracy Sue Zandstra.

State moves to revoke licenses for care homes after two residents were left out in the sun

California regulators are moving to revoke the licenses of two care homes for the elderly in Roseville and Chico after residents at both facilities were left alone in the sun and later died.

California’s legal marijuana will outsell the black market in 5 years

California’s black market for marijuana still rakes in more cash than the state’s legal cannabis industry, but a new analysis suggests the dynamic could flip within five years.

Bear ransacks refrigerator for taco meat in California home as teens hide

A 250-pound bear had entered the home near Lake Tahoe through an unlocked garage door and ransacked the refrigerator for taco meat and ice cream.

