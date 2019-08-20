Nightly Buzz
Nightly Buzz, Aug. 20, 2019: Decades-old murder + Retirement home deaths + Marijuana licenses
Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.
Stockton man arrested on suspicion of girlfriend’s decades-old slaying
Butte County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man believed to be a killer in the nearly three-decade-old murder of Tracy Sue Zandstra.
State moves to revoke licenses for care homes after two residents were left out in the sun
California regulators are moving to revoke the licenses of two care homes for the elderly in Roseville and Chico after residents at both facilities were left alone in the sun and later died.
California’s legal marijuana will outsell the black market in 5 years
California’s black market for marijuana still rakes in more cash than the state’s legal cannabis industry, but a new analysis suggests the dynamic could flip within five years.
Bear ransacks refrigerator for taco meat in California home as teens hide
A 250-pound bear had entered the home near Lake Tahoe through an unlocked garage door and ransacked the refrigerator for taco meat and ice cream.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Comments