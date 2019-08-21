Nightly Buzz, Aug. 21, 2019: Rise of the super commuter + Surprise checks for state retirees + American River Trail cleanup

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More commuters traveling 90 minutes or more

Most Californians drive to work. Now, the number of commuters traveling over an hour to reach jobs in larger cities is increasing.

Some retired state workers getting surprise checks

Surprise, state retirees. Checks are arriving at your door. Why? Turns out, there were about 2,000 former state workers who weren’t promptly paid when they retired in the five-month window from 2010 to 2011.

County red-light cameras to re-activate soon

Since January, the county’s vendor for red light photo enforcement program hasn’t been operating cameras, because the company failed to acquire proper permits. That’s going to change.

State begins American River Parkway cleanup after two-year delay

After more than two years of waiting, the cleanup of a rock slide along the American River Parkway in Orangevale began this week. The project to clear the path on the running and bike trail will take several months to complete.

