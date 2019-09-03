Nightly Buzz, Sept. 3, 2019: UC Davis shuts down marching band + Ban on student suspension + Hmong-American woman to run for City Council

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

UC Davis shuts down student-run marching band

UC Davis will disband its student-run Cal Aggie Marching Band-uh! after an independent review into misconduct revealed areas of concern.

California close to banning schools from suspending disruptive kids

California schools are suspending fewer students for unruly behavior, and advocates are hoping to bring that number down even lower with a proposed law.

First Hmong-American woman to run for Sacramento City Council in 2020

Sacramento City Unified school board member Mai Vang announced her candidacy Monday for the Sacramento City Council in 2020. She would be the first Hmong-American woman to run for Sacramento City Council.

Lou Valente is back in business with Southpaw Sushi

Lou Valente, formerly of Lou’s Sushi at 28th and P streets, is back. He’s working on Del Paso Boulevard at Southpaw Sushi which has garnered 25 Yelp reviews-- all five stars -- since its soft opening last weekend.

