Nightly Buzz, Sept. 12, 2019: Tainted American River + Rent control begins + John Wayne impersonator

American River is tainted with E. Coli
As Sacramento’s homeless population grows, the encampments and lack of public bathrooms for those who live along the river have created a risk of disease.
Sacramento’s rent control law goes into effect today
The Sacramento Tenant Protection and Relief act goes into effect today, impacting renters and landlords across the city.
California’s biggest wildfire of 2019 nears 50,000 acres
The Walker Fire burning in Plumas National forest grew to nearly 50,000 acres Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Meet the John Wayne impersonator from Lodi
Jeff Wayne Sutherland is the only John Wayne impersonator in California and Nevada..
