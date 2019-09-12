Nightly Buzz, Sept. 12, 2019: Tainted American River + Rent control begins + John Wayne impersonator

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

American River is tainted with E. Coli

As Sacramento’s homeless population grows, the encampments and lack of public bathrooms for those who live along the river have created a risk of disease.

Sacramento’s rent control law goes into effect today

The Sacramento Tenant Protection and Relief act goes into effect today, impacting renters and landlords across the city.

California’s biggest wildfire of 2019 nears 50,000 acres

The Walker Fire burning in Plumas National forest grew to nearly 50,000 acres Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Meet the John Wayne impersonator from Lodi

Jeff Wayne Sutherland is the only John Wayne impersonator in California and Nevada..

