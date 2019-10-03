Nightly Buzz, Oct. 3, 2019: $500 experiment + Kamala Harris down in polls + Student housing

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Stockton gave people $500 a month

The first glimpse at how Stockton’s closely watched universal basic income experiment has started.

»» Read more here

Kamala Harris out of top three in California presidential primary

California’s 2020 primary is up in the air for three contenders seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

»» Read more here

40 percent of Sacramento area college students struggle to find housing

Criminal justice major Jayda Preyer chose Sacramento for college because rents here were lower than San Francisco.

»» Read more here

The big burn goes down at former Denny’s in Carmichael

A crowd came to watch as the first flames licked their way through the vacant restaurant around 11 p.m.

»» Read more here

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.