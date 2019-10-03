Nightly Buzz, Oct. 3, 2019: $500 experiment + Kamala Harris down in polls + Student housing

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Stockton gave people $500 a month
The first glimpse at how Stockton’s closely watched universal basic income experiment has started.
Kamala Harris out of top three in California presidential primary
California’s 2020 primary is up in the air for three contenders seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
40 percent of Sacramento area college students struggle to find housing
Criminal justice major Jayda Preyer chose Sacramento for college because rents here were lower than San Francisco.
The big burn goes down at former Denny’s in Carmichael
A crowd came to watch as the first flames licked their way through the vacant restaurant around 11 p.m.
Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.
Comments