Nightly Buzz, Oct. 11, 2019: Stones poker lawsuit + Wildfires burning + PG&E getting power back on

Plaintiffs seeks $30 million in Stones poker gambling lawsuit

The question is whether Michael Postle is really, really good at poker… or really really good at cheating. Those are the allegations drawn from a racketeering and fraud lawsuit filed in Sacramento federal court in an alleged scandal that has rocked the world of online gaming.

At least half a dozen California wildfires continue

At least a half dozen fires continue to burn across the state. A new fire exploded overnight in Los Angeles, setting dozens of homes ablaze and forcing the evacuation of 100,000 people.

PG&E restoring power to customers

As of Friday afternoon, PG&E said it had restored power to more than half of the 800,000 customers dealing with a deliberate blackout.

Kings win first preseason game against Suns

The Sacramento Kings returned home from their stint in India and beat the Phoenix Suns 105-88 in a preseason game at Golden 1 Center.

