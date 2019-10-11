Nightly Buzz, Oct. 11, 2019: Stones poker lawsuit + Wildfires burning + PG&E getting power back on

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Plaintiffs seeks $30 million in Stones poker gambling lawsuit

The question is whether Michael Postle is really, really good at poker… or really really good at cheating. Those are the allegations drawn from a racketeering and fraud lawsuit filed in Sacramento federal court in an alleged scandal that has rocked the world of online gaming.

At least half a dozen California wildfires continue

At least a half dozen fires continue to burn across the state. A new fire exploded overnight in Los Angeles, setting dozens of homes ablaze and forcing the evacuation of 100,000 people.

PG&E restoring power to customers

As of Friday afternoon, PG&E said it had restored power to more than half of the 800,000 customers dealing with a deliberate blackout.

Kings win first preseason game against Suns

The Sacramento Kings returned home from their stint in India and beat the Phoenix Suns 105-88 in a preseason game at Golden 1 Center.

