Nightly Buzz, Oct. 29, 2019: Kincade Fire spreads + Parents sue over daughter’s suicide + Farm-to-fork company tour

Kincade Fire update

The Kincade Fire grew over 1,000 acres overnight and one additional structure was destroyed.

Sierra foothill towns wait ‘in the dark’ for PG&E to restore power

Thousands of residents in the Sierra Nevada foothills entered their third day without power on Monday.

Parents sue Yuba City school district, saying it failed to relay daughter’s suicide plan

The family of a 12-year-old girl who died by suicide in May of 2019 is suing the Yuba City school district.

New farm-to-fork tour company

There’s a new food tour company in Sacramento, and its focus is the farm-to-fork dining scene.

