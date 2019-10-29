Nightly Buzz, Oct. 29, 2019: Kincade Fire spreads + Parents sue over daughter’s suicide + Farm-to-fork company tour

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Kincade Fire update
The Kincade Fire grew over 1,000 acres overnight and one additional structure was destroyed.
Sierra foothill towns wait ‘in the dark’ for PG&E to restore power
Thousands of residents in the Sierra Nevada foothills entered their third day without power on Monday.
Parents sue Yuba City school district, saying it failed to relay daughter’s suicide plan
The family of a 12-year-old girl who died by suicide in May of 2019 is suing the Yuba City school district.
New farm-to-fork tour company
There’s a new food tour company in Sacramento, and its focus is the farm-to-fork dining scene.
