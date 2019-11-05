Nightly Buzz, Nov. 5, 2019: Ranch Fire update + customer-owned PG&E? + Lake Tahoe bear rescue

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Ranch Fire in Tehama area nearly quadruples in size in one day

More than 1,000 firefighters continue to battle the Ranch Fire in Tehama County. The wildfire is now 2,000 acres and 15 percent contained.

Coalition of CA officials seek ‘customer-owned’ PG&E

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and about two dozen elected officials are proposing PG&E be transformed into a customer-owned utility.

Sacramento streetcar plan is dead

Sacramento and West Sacramento officials have called it quits on their plan to build a streetcar loop that would have connected the two cities over the Tower Bridge.

Massive bear stuck in Lake Tahoe dumpster gets rescued

Two deputies freed a massive bear from a Kings Beach dumpster this week.

