Nightly Buzz, Nov. 6, 2019: One dead in shooting + 2020 election + Classroom ventilation

Megan Dahle defeats Elizabeth Betancourt for Assembly District 1 seat

Republican Megan Dahle won the special election for the California Assembly District 1 seat on Tuesday.

Classroom ventilation systems causing problems

A new UC Davis study found that some contractors aren’t properly adjusting or programming the units to provide enough ventilation.

Man dead, two women wounded in south Sac shooting

A man was killed and two women were wounded after a shooting in south Sacramento Tuesday night.

How should we cover the 2020 election?

As the primary approaches, we want to hear from you!

