Nightly Buzz, Nov. 11, 2019: Soccer Stadium cost rises + Kaiser Permanente CEO dies + Placer County development

New fan amenities drive soccer stadium price up

The price tag for the Major League Soccer stadium set for downtown Sacramento jumped by $50 million.

Health workers postpone strike after death of Kaiser CEO

A planned strike this week by members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers was postponed Sunday after the sudden news of the death of Kaiser Permanente’s CEO Bernard Tyson.

Major Placer County development in final planning stages

A plan to transform more than 13 square miles of farmland between Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville into a vast development has inched closer to reality.

Veteran’s Day at Capitol Mall

Multiple parades and events took place around the Sacramento area to honor those who have served and currently serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

