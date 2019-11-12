Nightly Buzz, Nov. 12, 2019: New burger joint + 1000 police misuse database + Lawmakers get $190K in office upgrades

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Lawmakers asked for nearly $200K in office upgrades
Dozens of members have received nearly $190,000 in office improvements despite voting to tear down the current structure.
More than 1,000 California police accessed background check database for personal use
More than 1,000 California law enforcement agency workers in the last decade have misused sensitive databases.
Davis officials seek to renew 1 percent sales tax
Davis officials are campaigning hard for the renewal of a 1 percent sales tax on the upcoming March ballot.
Eureka! burger joint opens in Roseville
Eureka!, a chain of high-end burger restaurants, has made its way to the Highland Village shopping center in Roseville.
Comments