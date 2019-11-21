Nightly Buzz
Nightly Buzz, Nov. 21, 2019: New freeway toll lanes + Rain in Sacramento + Causeway Classic
Toll lanes could be headed to a Sacramento freeway
As traffic worsens on Interstate 80 between Sacramento and the Bay Area, regional and state planners are considering adding lanes to the freeway. Note: This is a subscriber exclusive.
PG&E starts restoring power to 40,000 customers
PG&E gave the weather “all clear” Thursday morning, and says it will begin restoring power for about 40,000 customers.
Sacramento could get rain before Thanksgiving
The National Weather Service is tracking a storm it says will likely bring rain to the Sacramento Valley.
Sac State to take on UC Davis in 66th Causeway Classic this weekend
Sacramento State will take on UC Davis at Hornet Stadium this weekend for the 66th Causeway Classic.
