Nightly Buzz, Nov. 25, 2019: Newsom wants to close prison + Teens die in crash + Legal graffiti
Gavin Newsom wants to close a California state prison
Governor Newsom is talking about closing a state prison.
Minivan carrying 10 teens crashes in waterway
Two teens were killed Friday afternoon after a driver lost control of a minivan just outside of Stockton.
Rain and snow hit Northern California before Thanksgiving
Winter weather is upon us, and the timing couldn’t be much worse for those with travel plans for Thanksgiving.
Oak Park puts up a spray paint wall for all
A launch party was hosted for a public spray paint wall in the Oak Park Art Garden on Sunday afternoon.
