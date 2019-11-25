Nightly Buzz, Nov. 25, 2019: Newsom wants to close prison + Teens die in crash + Legal graffiti

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Gavin Newsom wants to close a California state prison

Governor Newsom is talking about closing a state prison.

Minivan carrying 10 teens crashes in waterway

Two teens were killed Friday afternoon after a driver lost control of a minivan just outside of Stockton.

Rain and snow hit Northern California before Thanksgiving

Winter weather is upon us, and the timing couldn’t be much worse for those with travel plans for Thanksgiving.

Oak Park puts up a spray paint wall for all

A launch party was hosted for a public spray paint wall in the Oak Park Art Garden on Sunday afternoon.

