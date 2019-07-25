Here’s how Sacramento-area communities rank in income, home value and population

Meet some of Sacramento’s suburban communties Sacramento is surrounded by a ring of suburban communities, some thriving – others challenged. Here's a quick look at four of them in July 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento is surrounded by a ring of suburban communities, some thriving – others challenged. Here's a quick look at four of them in July 2019.

• • •

There are many communities in the Sacramento region that seem to be thriving.

Home values have skyrocketed in West Sacramento. Elk Grove’s population is booming. Home ownership rates in Granite Bay and El Dorado Hills are around 90 percent.

But at the same time, some of the region’s communities – including some of its older suburbs – are struggling. That’s because much of the attention of elected leaders in recent years has been given to newer bedroom communities.

Want to see where your community ranks for home values, incomes and other measures? Check out the graphics below.

• • •

First, let’s take a look at population change. Growth has varied widely across the region. You’ll see that some of the biggest growth has occurred far from the region’s urban center, most notably in Lincoln, Rocklin and El Dorado Hills.

• • •

All homeowners care about whether their house is gaining value – and by how much. Some communities in the Sacramento region have seen exceptional growth in home values, especially once sleepy West Sacramento.

• • •

Another measure of a community’s health is the percentage of housing units occupied by the home’s owner. The region’s wealthiest communities tend to do well by this measure, places such as Granite Bay, Rancho Murieta and El Dorado Hills.

On the other hand, Davis – a relatively healthy and wealthy community – rank as high.

• • •

Finally, let’s take a look at incomes across the Sacramento region.

Most of the communities we analyzed have seen median household incomes decline over the past two decades, when adjusted for inflation.

There are exceptions: Davis, Lincoln and West Sacramento residents are earning more. So are residents in the city of Sacramento, by a slim difference.