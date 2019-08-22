Tonight: California’s police use-of-force laws. A conversation with Assemblyman Kevin McCarty

Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed one of the country’s toughest laws to restrict when law enforcement officers can use deadly force.

The law, Assembly Bill 392, was propelled by the death of Stephon Clark in March 2018, following a slew of other deadly shootings by California police in recent years.

What does the law mean for cops? What does it mean for people of color? What does it mean for California?

Bee Capitol reporter Hannah Wiley will ask those questions and more to Assemblyman Kevin McCarty Thursday night during a Sacramento Bee community event. McCarty, a Sacramento Democrat who had a seat at the table in crafting AB 392, will also talk about his sheriff oversight proposal, Assembly Bill 1185.

We’d love to have you join the conversation to learn more about police reform laws in California, and the long road it took for AB 392 to earn Newsom’s signature. Leave your comments and questions below on this page.

You can watch the live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. at sacbee.com or youtube.com/sacramentobee.

• • •

This event is part of The Bee’s new Tipping Point series, focused on telling the stories of our region’s evolution.

