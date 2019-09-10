Have you been evicted in Sacramento? We want to hear your story

Rent control advocates chant outside hearing at California State Capitol Rent control advocates with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment chant in support of repealing the Costa Hawkins housing act outside at joint Senate and Assembly hearing on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Sacramento. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rent control advocates with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment chant in support of repealing the Costa Hawkins housing act outside at joint Senate and Assembly hearing on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Sacramento.

This Thursday, Sacramento’s new rent-control ordinance becomes effective.

The ordinance, approved just three weeks ago by the City Council, applies to people who live in multi-unit housing built prior to Feb. 1, 1995. It caps the amount that landlords can increase rent each year at 6 percent plus inflation, prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without a reason, and creates a process where tenants can report landlords who violate the act.

The Sacramento Bee, for its Tipping Point series, is writing about rents, homelessness, and eviction. The city’s homeless population is rapidly rising. So are housing costs, and the stock of affordable and low-income units are low. Many homeless men and women have told Bee reporters that an eviction caused their homelessness.

