Sacramento’s beloved tree canopy is in grave danger. Here’s what you can do to help save it

Trees are a part of Sacramento’s identity. But our tree canopy is facing a critical moment.

Climate change, sprawl, invasive species and an aging tree stock are combining to create a severe threat. And it’s left scientists and urban planners wondering whether a tree canopy that helps protect us from Sacramento’s blistering summer heat will be there for the next generation.

The Sacramento Bee has a long history of fighting for and protecting our city’s urban forest. For more than 160 years, the McClatchy family has advocated for planting and preserving trees in the city they helped build.

With that in mind, The Bee and the Sacramento Tree Foundation have forged a partnership to improve the long-term health of our city’s beloved tree canopy. That partnership began Sept. 19, with the online publication of our story highlighting the risks facing the tree canopy. You’ll see more stories on this important issue in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, here’s how you can help.

On Sept. 28, the Tree Foundation is hosting a tree-planting event at Nielsen Park in south Sacramento, where the Health Education Council and Kaiser Permanente have helped pay for a new playground. Nielsen Park, at 7596 Center Parkway, is in an underserved community that does not enjoy the same level of tree protection as wealthier Land Park, Curtis Park and East Sacramento.

Tree planting events are staffed largely by volunteers. But there is still a financial cost to carry: The Tree Foundation estimates that staff time and other preparation equate to a cost of $100 per tree. They’re hoping to plant 20 trees in Nielsen Park this year and an additional two dozen or so next year.

That means for less than $5,000, the Tree Foundation can create a tree canopy in a Sacramento park that will last for generations.

We are asking that you consider donating to the Tree Foundation to help support that and its other worthy causes.

Let’s protect our tree canopy.

As James McClatchy, the second editor of The Bee, wrote in 1857, trees keep us cool. And with them protecting us, “our city will almost appear a forest.”

This community event is part of Tipping Point, our new project focused on telling the stories of the Sacramento region’s evolution. Read our Tipping Point stories here.