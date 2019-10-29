Learn more about the Sacramento Bee’s Tipping Point Lab

Tipping Point Lab Building a team of journalists to highlight key issues as Sacramento grows toward a prosperous and inclusive future.

Last year, Sacramento added more new residents than San Francisco and Los Angeles. Our downtown and urban neighborhoods are being revitalized. Thousands of new homes are being built in the urban core and inner suburbs. At the same time, our homeless population grew roughly 20 percent and tent encampments are a way of life now. Even with a remarkably diverse population, Sacramento remains segregated. Our prosperity is challenged by poverty in forgotten neighborhoods just blocks away from a new Michelin-star restaurant. At The Bee, we want to help build an inclusive and thoughtful future for Sacramentans. We cannot repeat the mistakes of San Francisco and Seattle, where the gap between wealth and barely-surviving is wider than ever.

What we’ll do We are launching the Tipping Point Lab, a team of journalists that will focus on our region’s success and challenges through digital first storytelling, live video, audio, dual-language engagement and community events across the region. We’ll tell the stories that matter to our communities, while holding our leaders accountable for their decisions. Our mission is to help drive community conversations about the pressures facing the Sacramento region and to work toward a future where no one is left behind. Because this is our home, too. We are raising funds to support a 3-year commitment to the Tipping Point Lab but will launch when Year 1 is fully funded.

How to help The Sacramento Region Community Foundation is serving as the lab's fiscal sponsor.

Contact us To learn more about the Tipping Point Lab or to suggest a story, email Sacramento Bee Executive Editor Lauren Gustus at lgustus@sacbee.com. Read previous Tipping Point project stories here.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Q: Do the foundations have any control over what is reported? Editorial independence has been a core value at The Sacramento Bee for more than 160 years. We strive to deliver high-impact journalism in the public interest. While we value the support of our funding partners, outside funders have no editorial oversight, approval or influence over the content produced by lab reporters or other members of the Sacramento Bee newsroom. Q: What other news organizations have received foundation funding? The Seattle Times launched an Education Lab years ago that is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and City University of Seattle. The Miami Herald received support from the Rockefeller Foundation to cover Puerto Rico’s recovery from Maria. The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and public media such as NPR and PBS have all accepted foundation funding. Q: Will this effort replace The Sacramento Bee’s regular reporting on key issues in our community? No, these are new positions. We will continue to cover housing, transportation, job growth and more across the Sacramento region.