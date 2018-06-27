Rio Linda Boulevard bridge replacement to widen road, add bike lanes

The Sacramento County Department of Transportation will be replacing a bridge on Rio Linda Boulevard from July 9 to Oct. 26.
The current bridge is on a "list of bridges" that the Sacramento County Department of Transportation is looking to improve, according to county spokesman Matthew Robinson. According to the department's master project list, 11 bridges will be replaced and six will be repaired, widened, or created between now and 2022.
The current bridge replacement project will cost $1.7 million, of which $1 million will be paid for through a Federal Highway Bridge Project grant, Robinson said. The remaining $70,000 will be paid for through recent state gas tax, known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
The new bridge will have enough room for bike lanes, which give bikers the exclusive right of way by a pavement stripe and signage on both shoulders, according to the California Department of Transportation.
"The bridge is in good condition – it's not dangerous – we're just trying to widen it," Robinson said.
According to the news release, Rio Linda Boulevard will be closed to traffic from Marysville Boulevard at Claire Avenue to Marysville Boulevard near 4th Street; access to the area will be available to property owners.
Robinson said that there are two bridges in the area: one that covers the North Channel Dry Creek, and another that covers South Channel Dry Creek. Both bridges were built in 1939, but Robinson said the Sacramento County Department of Transportation only has funding to replace the North Channel Dry Creek bridge.
