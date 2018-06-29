No April Fools': There's another nonstop flight from Sacramento to Hawaii coming soon

It's no joke: Starting next April 1, Sacramentans will have another option to fly nonstop between Sacramento International Airport and Maui's Kahului Airport, and this route is a daily one.

Who else but Hawaiian Airlines to open up a second route, in addition to its daily flights from Sacramento to Honolulu?

The new flights to the island will leave at 8:30 a.m. and arrive at 11:15 a.m.; trips back to the mainland take off 12:45 p.m. and arrive at 8:55 p.m., the airline announced in a press release (all times local). Those routes start April 2 and April 1 of next year, respectively.

"This service addition is a testament to the growth of the Hawaii market from Sacramento as well as the popularity of Maui as a destination for Sacramento-area travelers," Mark Haneke, a marketing manager with the Sacramento County Department of Airports, said in a Friday news release.

The so-callled "air wars" are heating up, as companies including Alaska Airlines and Southwest have recently announced their own, new nonstop flights to the islands. In many cases, improved, newer fleets of aircraft have made the nonstop trip from the West Coast to Hawaii a lot more feasible.

Hawaiian Airlines will use an Airbus A321neo, according to the news release. That aircraft offers 189 seats.

Tickets are on sale now at www.hawaiianairlines.com.