This Sacramento-area city is the safest in the country for cyclists

The city of Davis — where legend has it there are more bikes than cars — has been named the safest bicycling city in the country.

Davis topped Berkeley, Boulder, Colorado and Eugene, Oregon, in the rankings, issued Tuesday by ADT, a home security company.

Notably, most of the top 10 cities in the rankings are small- to medium-sized with universities. Davis is home to thousands of cycling students at the University of California campus.

Three other California college towns — Palo Alto, Chico and Santa Barbara — also made the company's top 10 list.

Davis appears to have scored well because it has the highest percentage of daily cycling commuters of any city in the country by far, nearly 17 percent, and because of its extensive system of on and off-street bike lanes and trials.

The city — whose city logo is an old-school penny farthing bike — is busy now building several new bike routes into new subdivisions, enabling cyclists to steer clear of cars.

Biking is part of the city's culture, going back a half-century, Davis transportation planner Brian Abbanat said.

"We have an engaged bike community that has high expectations of what we should be doing to support cycling," Abbanat said. "It is part of who we are."