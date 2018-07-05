Fight shuts down Broadway light rail station, injures one

A fight between two men Thursday afternoon at Sacramento Regional Transit's Broadway Station left one injured and resulted in the closure of the station during the afternoon rush hour, Sacramento RT spokeswoman Wendy Williams said.
A bus bridge is in effect to take passengers from the 16th Street Station and City College Station on the Blue Line, Sacramento RT tweeted.
The injured man was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, and police are searching for the suspect, Williams said.
Traffic was already delayed on both the Blue and Gold lines in the downtown area because of Thursday night's Kings Summer Classic game.
