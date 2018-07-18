Transportation officials celebrate improvements on Hazel Avenue in Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Department of Transportation celebrated completion of the second phase of its $20 million Hazel Avenue Improvement Project on Wednesday.
Sacramento and Fair Oaks community leaders were in attendance, according to a news release by the department.
Hazel Avenue is currently undergoing a three-part construction project that will reduce traffic for all types of transportation. The project started in March 2016 and is estimated to be finished by 2021, with phase three starting in 2020.
The Hazel Avenue Improvement Project has brought more lanes to Madison Avenue along with ADA-compliant bus stops; other plans in the works include new traffic signals at Phoenix Avenue and signal modifications at Madison Avenue.
The project is funded in party by local sales taxes revenue and Caltrans district fees.
Comments