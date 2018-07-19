Sacramento to Los Angeles for $15: This German bus company is making it happen

FlixBus, a German bus company, is offering service in Sacramento that will take travelers to cities throughout California, Nevada and Arizona — including direct fares to Los Angeles for as low as $14.99 and San Francisco for $4.99.
The two FlixBus stops in Sacramento are at the corner of V Street and Front Street, and University Avenue and 65th Light Rail Station. Buses leaving from the Sacramento stations travel to nine other California cities directly, including Oakland, Salinas and San Jose.
Tickets from Sacramento bus stations start at $4.99 and can range up to $24.99. A $2 processing fee will be added to each purchase, FlixBus’ website says.
Buses are fully equipped with Wi-Fi and also offer power plugs for electronic devices, according to the website.
FlixBus will compete with Megabus and Greyhound, the other bus companies that operate in the Sacramento region.
