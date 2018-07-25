Grass fire in Galt shuts down both directions of Highway 99

A major grass fire in Galt jumped the Highway 99 freeway at Pringle Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, stalling traffic in both directions, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.
The fire spread to a wrecking yard and commercial building on the east side of the freeway, Cosumnes fire Chief Mike McLaughlin said, and firefighters were delayed in containing the fire due to downed power lines in the yard.
Eleven engines and more than 20 resources from Sacramento fire, Metro fire, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and other agencies have been assigned to the “fairly major firefight,” McLaughlin said. No injuries have been reported.
McLaughlin doesn’t know how long Highway 99 will be shut down, but he anticipates it will be “quite some time.”
This story is developing; check back to sacbee.com for updates.
Comments