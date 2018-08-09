Fly out of Sacramento with Southwest Airlines on the cheap for a limited time

If you’re planning to travel in the next several months, Southwest Airlines has some special prices you may want to check out.
Flights booked by Aug. 16 are pretty cheap as of Thursday evening, as long as tickets are purchased at least 14 days prior to the departure. Flights can be booked for most dates between Aug. 21 and Feb. 13, 2019.
In addition, for this “nothing is better” sale, fees for changing a flight or to check bags are waived.
Flying from Sacramento to Burbank or Los Angeles will cost $66 one-way and from Sacramento to Seattle or Tacoma, Wash., will set you back $69. These prices are lower than usual, though not as low as they have been during previous sales.
Other notable one-way flights out of Sacramento include $91 to Salt Lake City and $92 to Phoenix.
There are 18 destinations in total out of Sacramento available at special prices during the sale with the highest price at $194 to Baltimore.
Some blackout dates are listed in the terms of the sale. The prices listed include all taxes and fees, according to Southwest. Bookings using points will incur other fees, taxes and charges. See the booking website for further details.
