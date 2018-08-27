One dead in early morning I-5 accident involving overturned van, CHP says

All lanes have reopened on southbound I-5 following a fatal accident early Monday involving a passenger van towing a trailer in Elk Grove, authorities said.
One person died in the traffic collision just before 3 a.m. north of Lambert Road, a California Highway Patrol traffic incident summary said.
The van and trailer ended up in the center divide and the van was overturned, CHP said.
The far left lane was blocked until 6 a.m. while responders were on the scene clearing vehicles, according to Caltrans tweets.
