What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

Transportation

One dead in early morning I-5 accident involving overturned van, CHP says

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 27, 2018 07:39 AM

All lanes have reopened on southbound I-5 following a fatal accident early Monday involving a passenger van towing a trailer in Elk Grove, authorities said.

One person died in the traffic collision just before 3 a.m. north of Lambert Road, a California Highway Patrol traffic incident summary said.

The van and trailer ended up in the center divide and the van was overturned, CHP said.

The far left lane was blocked until 6 a.m. while responders were on the scene clearing vehicles, according to Caltrans tweets.

  Comments  