Traffic on Highway 50 at Howe Avenue at 8:25 a.m. Monday. Commuters should expect delays with Sacramento State and Los Rios community college students and faculty traveling to campus for the first day of their fall semester.
Traffic on Highway 50 at Howe Avenue at 8:25 a.m. Monday. Commuters should expect delays with Sacramento State and Los Rios community college students and faculty traveling to campus for the first day of their fall semester. Caltrans traffic camera
Traffic on Highway 50 at Howe Avenue at 8:25 a.m. Monday. Commuters should expect delays with Sacramento State and Los Rios community college students and faculty traveling to campus for the first day of their fall semester. Caltrans traffic camera

Transportation

As Sac State’s fall semester begins, here’s why Highway 50 may be worse than usual

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 27, 2018 08:30 AM

It’s the first day of classes for Sacramento State and Los Rios community colleges, and commuters — students or otherwise — should be aware of traffic and congestion this week and beyond.

Sacramento State has urged its 30,000 students and faculty to avoid Folsom Boulevard due to construction between 65th Street and Hornet Drive, which will affect not only drivers, but also pedestrians and cyclists, the CSUS website warned last week.

Impact from Folsom Boulevard construction will likely increase congestion issues on Highway 50 as well, where rush-hour traffic typically worsens during the first few weeks of instruction at the campus each semester.

Highway 50 traffic was slowed in both directions at Howe Avenue by 7:45 a.m. Monday, the first weekday of instruction at Sacramento State, Sacramento City College, Folsom Lake College, American River College and Cosumnes River College.

This semester could be a particularly rough one for Sacramento-area commuters. The last time CSUS and Los Rios colleges began their fall semesters the same week was in 2012.

Sacramento State recommends taking alternate routes to campus to avoid Folsom Boulevard, including the J Street entrance or the Howe Avenue exit. Construction is expected to last through December.

Commuters should plan to allow plenty of time for their morning drive, especially college students looking to secure their spot in classes. Afternoon/evening commute could also see traffic jams on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue.

Developers plan to build housing for 4,000 Sacramento State University students near Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard, creating a new “university village” south of the campus, and reducing student commutes and traffic and parking woes.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  