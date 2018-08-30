This is the nightmare traffic jam on I-5 near Seamas Avenue

A pothole on I-5 near Richards Boulevard in Sacramento damaged a couple dozen cars and stalled morning commute traffic on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service