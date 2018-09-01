Emergency repairs to Interstate 5 causing backups on several roadways

Emergency construction has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 and caused backups all the way to Highway 80.
The 59-hour round of closures was planned after 26 cars were damaged by a large pothole during morning commute hours Thursday.
Caltrans said that drivers can expect a 20-minute traffic delay after driving through work zones through the weekend.
The slow lane has been closed for safety since the incident.
As an alternate route, Caltrans advises motorists to take the Capital City Freeway west over the Sacramento River to eastbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento to reconnect with Interstate 5 just before San Juan Road.
