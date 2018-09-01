Watch the backed-up holiday traffic on northbound Interstate 5 at P Street

Emergency construction has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 and caused backups all the way to Highway 80.
By
Up Next
Emergency construction has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 and caused backups all the way to Highway 80.
By

Transportation

Emergency repairs to Interstate 5 causing backups on several roadways

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

September 01, 2018 05:32 PM

Emergency construction has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 and caused backups all the way to Highway 80.

The 59-hour round of closures was planned after 26 cars were damaged by a large pothole during morning commute hours Thursday.

Caltrans said that drivers can expect a 20-minute traffic delay after driving through work zones through the weekend.

CHP responded to the incident just before 6 a.m. when concrete from the 2-foot-wide pothole was reported in the roadway, causing flats, shredding a tire of at least one car and damaging tires, front bumpers and undercarriages of dozens of other vehicles, Young said.

The slow lane has been closed for safety since the incident.

As an alternate route, Caltrans advises motorists to take the Capital City Freeway west over the Sacramento River to eastbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento to reconnect with Interstate 5 just before San Juan Road.

  Comments  