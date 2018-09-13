Selling your car in Sacramento? Some models take longer to get rid of than others

Don’t get discouraged if you can’t sell that old scrap heap leaking oil in your driveway — or even something in better shape.
Used cars three years old or newer spend an average of 46.4 days on the market, a recent study by automobile research firm iSeeCars.com found.
And according to that same study, some sell a lot quicker than others in Sacramento’s used car market.
The GMC Yukon XL is the quickest selling used-car model in the region, spending an average of 24.6 days on the market, according to the iSeeCars study.
Recent years’ models of the full-size SUV sell for anywhere between $23,000 and nearly $40,000 used in the Northern California area, internet searches show.
The iSeeCars study looked at 4 million transactions this year involving used cars of model years 2015-17.
The top five for the Sacramento region is rounded out by the Lexus ES 350 (29.7 days), the Toyota RAV4 (31.1), the BMW 5 series (31.6 ) and the Subaru WRX (32.8).
It’s tough to find an obvious trend in Sacramento’s top 10 quickest sellers. There are four SUVs (the Yukon XL, Toyota’s RAV4 and Sienna and the GMC Acadia); four sedans (the ES 350, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Mazda’s 3 series); one luxury vehicle (BMW’s 5 series); and one sports car (the Subaru WRX).
And as for the slowest sellers? It takes nearly two months on average to be gone with a Dodge Journey, an SUV-minivan crossover, which spends an average of 55.3 days on the market.
The Journey is followed closely by a pair of Chrysler cars — the 200 and 300 series at 53.5 and 52.9 days on the market, respectively. The Ford Fusion (51.0) and Chevrolet Cruze (50.9) round out the five slowest sellers in Sacramento.
Aside from the Journey, the rest of the top five consists of compact- to mid-size sedans.
Hybrid and electric vehicles rule the nationwide fastest-seller list — Toyota’s Prius C (29.6 days) and Prius (33.4) are each in the top five, as is the Tesla Model S (32.4).
There’s a reason recent-model, alternative-fuel vehicles are such a hot commodity, iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly says.
“When buying a new car, hybrids on average are 20 percent more expensive than conventional gasoline-fuel cars so buying them used is an effective way to offset that added cost,” Ly said in a news release accompanying the study.
However, despite California’s commitment to all-renewable energy, none of the capital city’s top 10 quick sellers are electric or hybrid vehicles in their standard models.
Also at the national level, iSeeCars found that luxury vehicles and mid- to full-size SUVs are typically the slowest sellers; the Porsche Cayenne, a luxury SUV, tops the U.S. list at 67.8 days on on the market.
