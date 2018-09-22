Slow for the cones: Interstate 5 work through Sacramento this weekend and next

Additional nighttime roadwork is in store for Interstate 5 in Sacramento throughout the weekend and into next week, according to Caltrans.

Crews will continue replacing damaged pavement slabs on southbound I-5, Caltrans said in a press release. There will be intermittent ramp closures in the areas roadwork is scheduled from downtown Sacramento to the Pocket area.

Alternating southbound lane closures from J Street to Pocket Road in south Sacramento are scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, Caltrans said.

After a few-days break, roadwork in the area will pick up again Sept. 23 to 25 in the same location from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, Caltrans said.

There is also additional roadwork scheduled next week for other areas of both south and northbound I-5, Caltrans says.

Caltrans is advising motorists to be aware of work zones and to slow down in cone areas.

Construction updates can be found at the Caltrans District 3 Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as Caltrans’ QuickMap.