Power pole in Roseville struck by vehicle, causing outage for nearly 200 customers

A power pole downed by a vehicle collision closed a stretch of Sierra College Boulevard in Roseville early Monday morning, and nearly 200 Pacific Gas and Electric customers remained without power hours later.
Roseville police said on Twitter about 1:20 a.m. that a non-injury collision knocked down a power pole, shutting down both directions of Sierra College Boulevard between East Roseville Parkway and Old Auburn Road.
Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said that, after he had heard conflicting reports earlier in the morning, all but one lane of traffic had been fully reopened as of about 7:30 a.m. An updated news release by the department at about 7:45 a.m. said sections of one northbound lane of Sierra College Boulevard in the area will remain closed for part of the day as PG&E crews remain on scene for repairs.
PG&E’s online outage map showed 188 customers were without service as of 7:45 a.m. PG&E repair crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 5 a.m., the website shows, and the utility provider estimates full restoration of power by 3:30 p.m.
An earlier news release by the Police Department estimated all lanes might remain closed through noon. Significant delays are still expected for morning and afternoon commute times, police warn, with drivers encouraged to avoid the area.
