Sacramento airport shuts 1,500 parking spaces. Here’s what travelers need to know.

Travelers planning to leave their cars at Sacramento International Airport will face a squeeze in the economy parking lot for several months starting Thursday, officials said, with a new overflow lot designated when the other airport lots max out.

The airport has shut 1,500 spaces out 6,450 in the economy lot on the southeast side of the campus, said Samantha Mott, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Department of Airports. The airport plans to pave those spaces, which are in an area that gets muddy during the winter rainy season, Mott said. The rest of the lot is paved.

Preparation work started Thursday, and paving is scheduled for completion in mid-December, Mott said. “That depends, however, on weather,” she said. “If we get early fall rain, it will delay that timeline.”

In addition to the economy lot, the airport has a daily lot and a garage. When those fill up, the airport will open a new overflow lot with 1,794 spaces, Mott said. It is on the opposite side of, and roughly parallel to, the economy lot, which is on the southeast side of the airport property. Half of the overflow lot is paved and the other half is chip-sealed, Mott said.





Shuttles will take passengers to and from the overflow lot at intervals of 15-20 minutes, as they do in the economy lot, Mott said. In the overflow lot, unlike the others, travelers will pre-pay at kiosks placed in each shuttle bus shelter. Drivers must pay by credit or debit card and enter their license plate number, or the last six digits of the vehicle identification number if the vehicle does not have a plate, Mott said.

Both the overflow and economy lots cost $10 per day. The daily lot is $12 per day, and the garage costs $18 per day. Mott said lot availability will be managed on a rolling basis. The overflow lot will be opened when all the other lots fill and close. Then the overflow lot will be closed to new traffic when spaces open up in any of the other lots.

The latest parking information can be found at the airport’s website. The airport continues to recommend that passengers arrive two hours before their flight.