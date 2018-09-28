Dozens of Jump bikes will be at RT stations. Here’s why Uber CEO thinks it’ll be a game changer

Uber and Sacramento transit officials this week announced they will open a series of electric bike charging hubs at light rail stations - an effort Uber’s CEO said represents a cutting edge way to get more urban dwellers out of cars.

Uber head Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted the Sacramento effort in a speech this week in New York, calling it an example of his company’s efforts to expand its business beyond rideshare into “smarter, safer and more efficient ways of getting people from A to B.”

Khosrowshahi’s company, the international leader in app-based rideshare, has been criticized in the past year for adding to urban congestion by flooding streets with Uber vehicles.

Uber bought the Jump bike company from start-up SoBi in April, a month before Jump debuted its candy-red, power-assist rental bikes on Sacramento streets.





“Our acquisition of Jump was a direct investment in the idea that the best way to get around a city is not always in a car at all,” Khosrowshahi said in a speech at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday. “We recognize we need to step up and support cities that take bold steps to solve their transportation problems.”





On Friday, Uber’s Jump Bike representatives and Sacramento Regional Transit announced they plan to add Jump charging hubs at up to 23 of the transit system’s 52 light rail stations. The hubs double as bike parking stations.





The first two are at Sacramento City College and at the 39th Street station. Two more will be installed next week at the 16th Street and 59th Street stations.





RT officials say creating a featured place for the power-assist rental bikes to park and charge could boost train ridership by attracting people whose work, home or other destination is beyond walking distance from a transit station.

“Having charged Jump bikes more readily available at SacRT light rail stations means residents and visitors can better rely on them as a first-mile/last-mile option,” RT General Manager Henry Li said. “The installation of these chargers is a big step in the right direction from both an emissions and congestion reduction standpoint, and Sacramento is pleased to be leading the transit industry in this multi-modal partnership.”

Jump also is offering free rides and price discounts for riders who pick up a bike with a low electrical charge and return it to a charging station.

Khosrowshahi said in his speech that reducing car congestion will take time and effort. “Getting to scale won’t be easy,” he said. “For one thing, we need to ensure that cities have the infrastructure in place to support e-bikes.

“We’re starting with a deep partnership in Sacramento, California, where we’ll offer charging stations across the city at public transit stations, government buildings and universities ... to make e-bikes a viable option for everyday use, from commute to your job or accessing public transportation.”

Jump representatives in Sacramento say they plan to add charging stations at other locations around central Sacramento besides transit stops. One station is already at the Capital Athletic Club and another at the Tallac Village Shopping Center.





Jump bikes, introduced locally in May, have an electric motor that assists riders when they pedal. Jump now has more than 700 rental bikes with electric motors in use in central Sacramento, West Sacramento and Davis.