Fly with us: Here are the 6 new direct flights from Sacramento International Airport

Southwest Airlines and Air Canada have opened up new daily direct flights from Sacramento to six cities in United States, Canada and Mexico. Here's a list for planning your next trip.
By
Up Next
Southwest Airlines and Air Canada have opened up new daily direct flights from Sacramento to six cities in United States, Canada and Mexico. Here's a list for planning your next trip.
By

Transportation

72-hour sale drops Southwest flights out of Sacramento as low as $49

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 02, 2018 08:52 PM

Southwest Airlines is offering discounted one-way flights across the country as low as $49 if travelers book before the end of Thursday as part of their 72-hour sale.

Flights from Sacramento to anywhere from Boise, Idaho ($49) to Chicago ($129) can be purchased if the departure date falls between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 or Jan. 3 and Feb. 13.

Flights departing on Fridays and Sundays do not qualify for the deal, and neither do flights arriving in or departing from Orange County.

Sales made as part of Southwest’s promotion are nonrefundable.

  Comments  