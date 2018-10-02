72-hour sale drops Southwest flights out of Sacramento as low as $49

Southwest Airlines is offering discounted one-way flights across the country as low as $49 if travelers book before the end of Thursday as part of their 72-hour sale.
Flights from Sacramento to anywhere from Boise, Idaho ($49) to Chicago ($129) can be purchased if the departure date falls between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 or Jan. 3 and Feb. 13.
Flights departing on Fridays and Sundays do not qualify for the deal, and neither do flights arriving in or departing from Orange County.
Sales made as part of Southwest’s promotion are nonrefundable.
