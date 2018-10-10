I-5 to Highway 50 ramp closed after truck carrying tires overturns

The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 5 to westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento has been closed for immediate repairs, Caltrans said midday Wednesday.
A truck and trailer hauling used tires overturned on the ramp, Caltrans spokesman Dennis Keaton said.
“So it not only flipped over, the trailer and the truck, but then the used tires just spread all over the actual connector ramp and damaged some guard rails,” Keaton said. “And there’s also leaking fluid onto the highway surface.”
Further details about the vehicle accident were not immediately known.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
Traffic delays are anticipated as the junction is closed, Caltrans warned.
The recommended detours are to either continue on northbound I-5 until the Interstate-80 interchange to gain access to West Sacramento or westbound I-80; or, for motorists who need to get on westbound Highway 50, to continue on eastbound Highway 50 and turn around at the nearest exit, Caltrans advises. Keaton said 59th Street may be the easiest place to do the turnaround.
