More roadwork expected to cause delays for Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport

Motorists are being warned to plan for delays on Interstate 5 near Sacramento National Airport over the next two months as Caltrans begins roadway construction in the area starting Saturday night.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on I-5 between Airport Boulevard and the Sacramento River Bridge will be affected during the week from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

The project will rebuild and upgrade the roadway’s existing weigh stations, Caltrans said, as well as replace old concrete surfaces and asphalt shoulders, and add new electronics and sensors.

Caltrans is advising motorists to plan for an additional 15-20 minutes for extra travel time if they plan on driving through the area during construction windows.

Construction updates can be found at the Caltrans District 3 Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as Caltrans’ QuickMap.