Bridge south of Elk Grove closed for 2 weeks after Caltrans inspectors deem it unsafe

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 30, 2018 01:17 PM

The Franklin Boulevard bridge between Twin Cities and Desmond roads will be closed for two weeks following Caltrans’ announcement that an inspection showed it is unsafe.

Originally announced last week as a weekend closure, county Department of Transportation officials performed further inspections Friday and found “compromised pilings,” according to a news release by Caltrans.

Repair work will resume Wednesday morning to strengthen the bridge’s supports.

Detours will take southbound trucks with trailers down Interstate 5 to the Walnet Grove Road exit. Northbound trucks can exit at Twin Cities Road. Regular vehicles going southbound should divert eastward onto Twin Cities, then south onto Bruceville Road, and then westbound on Desmond to get back to Franklin.

The bridge is one of several in Sacramento County on a Department of Transportation replacement list with plans for a total rebuild within the next two years, pending federal funding, the release says.

Major work is underway on the Tower Bridge in October and November 2018. Find out how the project will impact traffic and learn from a Caltrans engineer what is being fixed.

