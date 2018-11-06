Rio Vista Bridge scheduled for overnight closures Thursday and Friday

Caltrans will be closing the Rio Vista Bridge on State Route 12 overnight on Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to mechanical inspections.
For trips around Sacramento County, alternatives to State Route 12 during the closures include State Route 113 and Interstate 80, while those traveling elsewhere may consider using State Routes 12, 4 and 160 as well as parts of Interstate 80 and 680, Caltrans suggested in a news release.
The inspections entail removal of four links of the bridge’s counterweight chains, Caltrans said.
The bridge will remain safe for daytime travel, Caltrans said, adding that there have been no issues discovered during recent repairs.
