The Rio Vista Bridge will be closed overnight on Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to Caltrans inspections.
The Rio Vista Bridge will be closed overnight on Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to Caltrans inspections. Caltrans
The Rio Vista Bridge will be closed overnight on Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to Caltrans inspections. Caltrans

Transportation

Rio Vista Bridge scheduled for overnight closures Thursday and Friday

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

November 06, 2018 01:41 PM

Caltrans will be closing the Rio Vista Bridge on State Route 12 overnight on Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to mechanical inspections.

For trips around Sacramento County, alternatives to State Route 12 during the closures include State Route 113 and Interstate 80, while those traveling elsewhere may consider using State Routes 12, 4 and 160 as well as parts of Interstate 80 and 680, Caltrans suggested in a news release.

The inspections entail removal of four links of the bridge’s counterweight chains, Caltrans said.

The bridge will remain safe for daytime travel, Caltrans said, adding that there have been no issues discovered during recent repairs.

  Comments  