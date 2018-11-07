Road closure in Roseville next week to proceed as part of $50M Highway 65 improvement

Night work on Highway 65 in Roseville will close a small stretch of an underlying road next week, Caltrans said in a news release.
Taylor Road will be closed at the Highway 65 overpass Monday through Wednesday, 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m., as Caltrans crews work on the bridge’s viaduct structure.
Caltrans’ work on the viaduct is part of a $50 million Highway 65/Interstate-80 interchange improvement project that includes creating a third lane on northbound 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard, according to the release.
