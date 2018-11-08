Rally today at Capitol part of nationwide protests backing Mueller probe after Sessions ouster

Hundreds of people plan to rally at the Capitol in downtown Sacramento on Thursday afternoon to show support for the ongoing Russia investigation, part of a nationwide protest after the Wednesday ouster of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions by President Donald Trump.

The Capitol protest, set for 5 p.m., had nearly 2,400 attendee RSVPs as of Thursday morning, according to the MoveOn.org webpage.

The event could cause potential traffic delays for Sacramento-area commuters.

A coalition of organizations nationwide has called for a rapid-response protocol, referred to by some of the groups as the “Trump is Not Above the Law” campaign, in which more than 400,000 people across more than 900 locations have pledged to protest under certain circumstances relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump and Russia.

That coalition called for protest events across the country to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday local time.

In addition to the Capitol protest, planned demonstrations in the Sacramento area include at Roseville’s Vernon Street Town Square and in front of Roseville’s FBI building, at the Placer County Superior Court House in Auburn, and a march down Main Street in Placerville. Those events had between 150 and 500 protesters pledging attendance.

A website set up by MoveOn.org Political Action says Trump “crossed a red line, violating the independence of the investigation” Wednesday, when Sessions handed in his letter of resignation, reportedly at Trump’s urging.

The protest campaign claims on its website that with Sessions ousted and acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker replacing Rod Rosenstein in overseeing the Mueller investigation, Trump “undercut the independence of the investigation” because “Whitaker has publicly outlined strategies to stifle the investigation and cannot be allowed to remain in charge of it.”