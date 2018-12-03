Delta drawbridge along Highway 160 stuck in up position, Caltrans says

The 3 Mile Slough Bridge in south Sacramento County is closed with its drawbridge stuck in the up position, highway officials said Monday morning.
Caltrans tweeted about 9:55 a.m. that the bridge, on Highway 160 along the Delta, had no estimated time of reopening as crews work to fix the stuck bridge.
The bridge malfunction is likely to have significant traffic impact in the area. The only alternative route along main roadways for drivers in either direction involves diverting through Stockton by way of Interstate 5.
A similar issue plagued the Rio Vista Bridge, officially the Helen Madere Memorial Bridge, which underwent more than a month of periodic closures after it suffered a damaged gearbox in August
The Rio Vista Bridge, on Highway 12, intersects Highway 160 along Sacramento River about 4 miles north of the 3 Mile Slough Bridge.
The 3 Mile Slough Bridge connects the southwest corner of Sacramento County to Antioch.
