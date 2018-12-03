The 3 Mile Slough Bridge in south Sacramento County.
The 3 Mile Slough Bridge in south Sacramento County. Caltrans
The 3 Mile Slough Bridge in south Sacramento County. Caltrans

Transportation

Delta drawbridge along Highway 160 stuck in up position, Caltrans says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

December 03, 2018 10:23 AM

The 3 Mile Slough Bridge in south Sacramento County is closed with its drawbridge stuck in the up position, highway officials said Monday morning.

Caltrans tweeted about 9:55 a.m. that the bridge, on Highway 160 along the Delta, had no estimated time of reopening as crews work to fix the stuck bridge.

The bridge malfunction is likely to have significant traffic impact in the area. The only alternative route along main roadways for drivers in either direction involves diverting through Stockton by way of Interstate 5.

A similar issue plagued the Rio Vista Bridge, officially the Helen Madere Memorial Bridge, which underwent more than a month of periodic closures after it suffered a damaged gearbox in August

The Rio Vista Bridge, on Highway 12, intersects Highway 160 along Sacramento River about 4 miles north of the 3 Mile Slough Bridge.

The 3 Mile Slough Bridge connects the southwest corner of Sacramento County to Antioch.

Caltrans will do emergency repair work on the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River delta. The drawbridge got stuck in the up position on August 9, 2018 and must be manually raised and lowered to allow ships to pass underneath.

By

  Comments  